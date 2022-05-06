Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Criteo from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of CRTO opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,654 shares of company stock worth $71,358. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

