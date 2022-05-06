Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €205.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($305.26) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($336.84) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($366.32) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($305.26) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €294.38 ($309.87).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €188.22 ($198.13) on Tuesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($211.59). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €203.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €238.94.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

