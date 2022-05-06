Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given New €12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €12.50 ($13.16) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRARY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.16) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $5.21. 233,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.79. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

