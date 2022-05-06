Cranswick’s (CWK) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.97) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($54.97) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.72) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,180 ($52.22).

CWK opened at GBX 3,100 ($38.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,454.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,580.81. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,044 ($38.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,200 ($52.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

