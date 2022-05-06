Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a $133.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.10.

ARCB opened at $79.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,823,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

