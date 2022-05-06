Cowen Boosts USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Price Target to $24.00

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USAK. Cowen upped their price target on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut USA Truck from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

USA Truck stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. USA Truck has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.72. USA Truck had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Truck will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in USA Truck by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 58,461 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in USA Truck by 11.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in USA Truck by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 124,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

