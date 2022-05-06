Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

CVLG stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $365.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.48. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 394,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 369,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

