Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 13,055 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $147,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.67. The stock had a trading volume of 364,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.78 and its 200-day moving average is $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $464.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

