Cooke & Bieler LP Has $98.95 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446,138 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $98,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 22,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.59. 531,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,608,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and have sold 445,686 shares worth $40,031,933. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

