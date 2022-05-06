Cooke & Bieler LP Has $132.54 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,770,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $132,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,306,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $409,274,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,391,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,487,000 after acquiring an additional 95,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Amdocs by 10.7% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,786,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,290,000 after acquiring an additional 172,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,117. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

