Cooke & Bieler LP Has $114.89 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,745 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.79% of Ingredion worth $114,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 270.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INGR traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.89. 11,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,098. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.94%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

