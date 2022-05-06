Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,285 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $168,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. The company had a trading volume of 44,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $704,112 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

