Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.55% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $157,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after buying an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,417,000 after buying an additional 36,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,899,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.45. 8,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.50 and a 200-day moving average of $170.33. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 26.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,277,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

