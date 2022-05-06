ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $107.65 and last traded at $107.53, with a volume of 536137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.86.

The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 400,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

