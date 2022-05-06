CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Position Cut by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,057 shares of company stock worth $2,781,522 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded down $5.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,952. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $117.62 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.35.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

