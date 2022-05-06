CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Acquires $42,905.28 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $42,905.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,064,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443,656.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 63,332 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $494,622.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 45,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $326,250.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 54,593 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $416,544.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 38,465 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $294,257.25.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,683,171.81.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMPO shares. B. Riley started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

