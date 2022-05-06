Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.92. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Éxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

