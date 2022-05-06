Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Get Community Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In other news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Financial (TCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.