Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on COHU. B. Riley lowered shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. Cohu has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 430.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

