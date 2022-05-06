Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

CTSH traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $75.52. 3,904,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,434,319 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $127,252,000 after acquiring an additional 174,711 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,874,550 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $166,310,000 after acquiring an additional 118,776 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 950,668 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,343,000 after buying an additional 30,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

