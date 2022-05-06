Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-959 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.44 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.57.

NET traded down $12.20 on Friday, hitting $65.61. 16,735,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,628,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 369,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after acquiring an additional 61,988 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $3,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

