Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.06.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

CHP.UN stock opened at C$15.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.95. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$13.91 and a 12 month high of C$15.91.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.