Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Chesapeake Utilities has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.56. 37,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,939. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.57. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.