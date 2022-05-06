Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $228.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -4.84.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,535,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,289,588.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 62,200 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $645,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,125,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,444,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 799,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,251. Corporate insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

