Ceera Investments LLC Sells 228 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ceera Investments LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 1.7% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.23. 61,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.16.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

