Ceera Investments LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 2.2% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 38,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,018. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

