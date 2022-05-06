Ceera Investments LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

IBM traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.62. 344,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,966. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

