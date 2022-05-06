CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $7.89. 1,621,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,158. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $426.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CarParts.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CarParts.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.
CarParts.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarParts.com (PRTS)
