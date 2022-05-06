Capitol Family Office Inc. Takes $10.35 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,123 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,354,000. NIKE accounts for about 7.1% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 70,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. 604,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,480. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.52 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

