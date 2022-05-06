Capitol Family Office Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,217 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 846,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,307. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

