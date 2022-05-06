Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$45.00 at ATB Capital

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.59.

CPX stock opened at C$44.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 113.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$45.05.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

