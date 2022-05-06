Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.33.
Shares of CU stock opened at C$38.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 31.86. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$33.86 and a 52 week high of C$39.80.
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
