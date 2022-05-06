Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.33.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$38.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 31.86. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$33.86 and a 52 week high of C$39.80.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

