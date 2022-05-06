Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$23.50

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

KMMPF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.02.

Killam Apartment REIT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

