Callisto Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.75 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $16.75 million and $24,366.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.80 or 0.07457431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00077201 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

