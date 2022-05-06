Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC opened at $79.78 on Monday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average is $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.04%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.