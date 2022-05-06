Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BC. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.86.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $79.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.