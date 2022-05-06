Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

