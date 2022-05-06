Brokerages Set Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) PT at $4.93

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNMRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Snam from €4.70 ($4.95) to €4.75 ($5.00) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price target on the stock.

Get Snam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRF remained flat at $$5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Snam has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.