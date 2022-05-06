Brokerages Set Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) PT at $66.10

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Icade to €64.20 ($67.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Icade from €78.00 ($82.11) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Icade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Icade in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:CDMGF remained flat at $$63.84 on Friday. Icade has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

