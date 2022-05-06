Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target at C$51.30

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.30.

AP.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$53.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at C$759,748.

TSE AP.UN traded down C$0.94 on Friday, hitting C$39.58. The company had a trading volume of 232,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,689. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$39.42 and a 12-month high of C$48.89.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

