Brokerages Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.86 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $11.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $11.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $207,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $203,958,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Yum China by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,921 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Yum China by 10,461.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,842. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

