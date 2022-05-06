Brokerages Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Clarivate reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLVT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

CLVT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. 215,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,724. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.