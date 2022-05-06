Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Post $1.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $983,225,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 235,312 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,565,000 after purchasing an additional 232,958 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,169. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $109.89 and a one year high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

