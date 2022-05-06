Brokerages Anticipate Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) to post $89.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.79 million and the lowest is $84.61 million. Arco Platform reported sales of $60.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full year sales of $316.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.52 million to $345.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $394.22 million, with estimates ranging from $350.85 million to $437.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arco Platform.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.58). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

NASDAQ ARCE traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $18.09. 54,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

