Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

AVGO traded up $9.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $589.36. 68,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $594.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $240.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

