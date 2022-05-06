boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given New GBX 140 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 260.50 ($3.25).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 74.98 ($0.94) on Monday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 337 ($4.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £950.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

