BMO Capital Markets Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $550.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $611.45.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $409.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $462.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $5,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.