BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. Eight Capital upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.57.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$15.30. The company has a market cap of C$8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.32.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.1899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

