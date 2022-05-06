B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BMEGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.50) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.50) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.24) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 621.22 ($7.76).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 484.60 ($6.05) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 484.60 ($6.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.14). The stock has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 548.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 582.34.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

