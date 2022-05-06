BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BKCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

BKCC stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $298.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 115.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 44.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

